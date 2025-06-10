Akhilesh cites media report, says UP govt lied about Maha Kumbh stampede toll

Lucknow, Jun 10 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of lying about the death toll in the January 29 Maha Kumbh stampede and said that those who provide "false statistics" are not worthy of public trust.

Yadav made the remarks in a post on X, citing a BBC report which claimed that 82 people died in the stampede. The toll is significantly higher than the official figure of 37.

"'Facts vs truth: 37 vs 82.' Everyone must watch, listen, understand and share. Investigating the truth is important but spreading it is equally essential," Yadav said.

He accused the BJP of misleading the public and asked the party, its leaders and supporters to introspect.

If someone can "lie about death", one must ask how far they will go to crown themselves rulers of a "false empire".

Those who provide "false statistics" are not worthy of public trust. The issue goes beyond number fudging, it also includes making false statements on the floor of the House, Yadav said, alluding to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The SP chief also raised a series of questions over the process of compensating the stampede victims and their families.

"Why was compensation paid in cash? What was the source of the cash? Where did the undistributed cash go? Under which rule was cash distribution approved? Who authorised the cash payments? Is there any written order backing the disbursement?" the former chief minister said.

He further asked, "Were there irregularities in cash handling? And who instructed the officials to alter the causes of death?" "This report is not the conclusion. It marks the beginning of an inquiry into the deeper truths behind the deaths and monetary dealings at the Maha Kumbh. When the truth is revealed, layers of lies are exposed — no matter how well-managed the misinformation," Yadav said.

Dozens were injured in the pre-dawn stampede that occurred on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar, as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip in the Sangam area. PTI ABN DIV DIV