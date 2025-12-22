Akhilesh claims Adityanath's 'two namoone' remark self-admission of BJP 'infighting'

Lucknow, Dec 22 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "two 'namoone' in Delhi and Lucknow" barb, claiming it was directed at BJP leaders and was an open admission of internal discord within the ruling party.

The CM made the remarks in the state assembly while replying to the SP's allegations over the alleged illegal trade of codeine cough syrup.

"There are two 'namoone' in the country, one is in Delhi and the other in Lucknow. Whenever there's a discussion in the country, these individuals flee the country. And I think the same thing is happening with your 'Babua', " Adityanath said, apparently targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Yadav, without taking names.

In his political rallies, CM Adityanath has many times referred to Yadav as 'Babua".

Reacting to the chief minister’s comment, Yadav said in a post on X that the statement amounted to “self-acceptance” and showed that the tussle between Delhi and Lucknow had reached an unexpected level.

“Self-admission! No one had expected that the Delhi-Lucknow fight would reach this point. People holding constitutional positions should maintain at least some sense of propriety and not cross the limits of decorum,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

He also took a swipe at the ruling party, asking it not to air its internal differences in public.

“BJP leaders should not bring their party’s infighting out in the open. If someone takes offence, they may have to retreat,” Yadav said in the post.

In the Assembly on Monday, the BJP and the SP traded charges on the issue of alleged illegal trade of codeine cough syrup, with the opposition party claiming that hundreds of children had died. Chief Minister Adityanath strongly rebutted the allegation, asserting that no such case has come to the notice of the state government so far.

Launching a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath alleged that the largest wholesaler involved in the codeine syrup case, first arrested by the special task force (STF) in 2016, was issued a license when the SP was in power.

"I think if you delve deeper into this (syrup case), it all boils down to the same thing: that somehow, some leader or individual associated with the Samajwadi Party is involved. The transaction in the syrup case that took place also went through the account of an office-bearer of the Samajwadi Party's Lohia Vahini. The STF is investigating this," he said.

Adityanath also warned of bulldozer action, saying, "Do not worry, when the time comes, even bulldozer action will be taken. Then do not raise slogans.” On Saturday, Yadav had called for 'bulldozer action' against all those involved, irrespective of political affiliation, noting that the issue concerns not just Uttar Pradesh but also the prime minister's parliamentary constituency, Varanasi. PTI ABN RT