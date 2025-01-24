Akhilesh claims 'bias' against PDA in administrative appointments in Ayodhya

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged a glaring disparity in the representation of backward castes, Dalits, and minorities in administrative postings in Ayodhya.

Sharing a chart on X that highlights the alleged under-representation, Yadav targeted the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for "discrimination in governance." In his post, Yadav said, "Under BJP rule, the inverse arithmetic of bias prevails.

भाजपा राज में पक्षपात की उल्टी गणित : जो पीडीए समाज संख्या में 90% हैं, अयोध्या में प्रशासनिक नियुक्तियों में उस PDA समाज की हिस्सेदारी केवल 20% के क़रीब है और जिनकी संख्या 10% है, उन प्रभुत्ववादियों को प्रशासनिक पदों पर 80% नियुक्तियाँ मिली हुई हैं।



और कुछ नहीं कहना है। pic.twitter.com/R4xO1FNkZI — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 24, 2025

Despite the PDA (a combination of backward castes, Dalits, and minorities) making up 90 per cent of the population, their share in Ayodhya's administrative appointments is around 20 per cent. Meanwhile, communities that form only 10 per cent dominate 80 per cent of the posts."

The shared graph shows 13 total administrative postings in Ayodhya, out of which only three are from the PDA communities. Yadav coined the term PDA to describe the political coalition of Picchde (backward), Dalits, and Alpsankhyak (minorities) communities.

Yadav concluded his post with a pointed remark, saying, "Nothing more needs to be said."

This criticism comes ahead of the by-election for the Milkipur assembly seat, scheduled for February 5. Milkipur falls in Ayodhya district (Faizabad parliamentary constituency).

The Samajwadi Party has increasingly spotlighted caste representation and empowerment, positioning itself against the BJP's governance model. Yadav has on previous occasions also alleged a similar bias in administrative postings in the state.

On Wednesday, while responding to reporters' queries in Lucknow about the upcoming by-poll in Milkipur, Yadav had accused the BJP of misusing administrative machinery.

"The DM and the SP are working at the behest of Lucknow. The public wants a fair election, and if that happens, the Samajwadi Party will achieve a historic win.

The BJP is attempting to rig the election using police and officials," he had said.

Yadav had also slammed the "growing practice of using officials to influence elections", saying, "This tradition is wrong for democracy."