Akhilesh condemns Jain temple demolition in Mumbai

Lucknow, Apr 18 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday voiced concern over the recent demolition of a Jain temple in Mumbai, accusing the BJP governments of systematically targeting the peaceful Jain community across India.

He was responding to reports in a section of the media that a Jain temple has been demolished in Mumbai.

In a post on X, Yadav addressed the Jain community directly, stating, "In today's times, being a minority in the country is becoming a curse. The fear, insecurity, and uncertainty currently prevailing among the Jain community is deeply concerning and has drawn worldwide attention and condemnation." Highlighting a series of incidents, Yadav claimed these were part of an increasing pattern of aggression towards the community. He referred to the violent attack on Jain monks in Singoli, Madhya Pradesh, a leaked audio clip from Jabalpur allegedly containing objectionable remarks against Jains by BJP members, and the demolition of a Jain temple in Mumbai, where sacred idols, scriptures, and religious books were allegedly disrespected.

Yadav questioned, "Why is it that wherever there is a BJP government, such incidents targeting Jain temples, pilgrimage sites, and institutions occur?" He alleged that BJP-backed elements have been eyeing not just Jain religious and public properties but also their private assets.

Listing past incidents, he recalled the controversy around Shri Girnar Ji in Gujarat, central government's interference at Shri Sammed Shikhar Ji, and the opposition to the installation of a Jain idol in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. He also referred to the 2022 killing of 65-year-old Bhawarlal Jain in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly at the hands of a powerful BJP supporter.

Yadav further alleged that the BJP views the Jain community only through the lens of donations and votes. "Does the BJP believe our importance lies only in giving donations? Who will protect our religion and community?" he asked.

"Rebuilding a temple cannot undo the insult caused to our idols, scriptures, and sentiments." Praising the Jain philosophy of non-violence, co-existence, and compassion, Yadav said, "Jainism has long stood as a model of tolerance and morality, contributing immensely to India's culture, economy, and education." He assured the community of support, saying the Jain community may be numerically small but is a part of the broader PDA (Pichhda-Dalit-Alpsankhyak) alliance representing 90 per cent of the population.

"These discouraging actions by those in power will not weaken the Jain community. We stand united with them in this difficult time." The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister ended his message with a sharp remark: "The Jain community must remember - BJP is loyal to no one." PTI KIS DV DV