Akhilesh condoles demise of former external affairs minister Natwar Singh

Lucknow, Aug 11 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday expressed grief over the passing away of former external affairs minister K Natwar Singh.

The 93-year-old Singh passed away on Saturday night after a prolonged illness.

In a post in Hindi on X, Yadav said, "Received the sad news of the demise of former Foreign Minister, Padma Vibhushan awardee Kunwar Natwar Singh ji. May God give peace to his soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow".

Singh was a career diplomat, who brought a wealth of experience in diplomacy to his political career and a prolific author on subjects ranging from the life of a maharaja to nuances of foreign affairs.