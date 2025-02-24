Akhilesh congratulates advocates after Centre agrees to revise Advocates Amendment Bill

Lucknow, Feb 24 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday congratulated advocates after the Centre announced that it would revise the draft Advocates (Amendment) Bill as it ended public consultations on it that started earlier this month.

In a post on X in Hindi, Yadav said, "Dear advocates, congratulations on the victory of unity against autocracy ('nirankushtaa')! By bringing the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, the BJP once again wanted to show that they could impose their will on anyone.

"A majority, whether obtained through manipulation or other means, does not mean that you ignore and harm the person for whom you are bringing the change. It is a democratic tradition to include the parties affected by the change in the process of change. The ancient kings used to rule and take decisions according to their own will." He also said if the majority appears to be formed like 'one vote' ('ekaakimat'), it cannot be a democratic process.

"Change is beneficial for everyone only if it comes with a consensus. Such changes are called 'reforms' and amendments are made for reforms, not to show off one's power," the Samajwadi Party chief said.

Stating that the 'wise' lawyers' council understood very well that the government intended to do injustice to the protectors of justice, Yadav said, "The BJP is scared because public outcry in the judiciary is growing. That is why it wants to make the judicial process so complicated and the lawyers so powerless that neither the public goes to the courts, nor the lawyers can stand with them in their fight for justice." False cases have become a big part of the BJP's political conspiracy, and the judicial process has also become a victim of politics under its rule, Yadav alleged.

"The BJP government does not bring amendments but reins them. But it forgets that no one can stand before the united power of an organisation. Unity overturns even the greatest warrior's chariot. We stood firmly with the just demands of the advocates, and we will always stand with them," the Samajwadi Party leader said in his concluding remarks.

Amid opposition to its various provisions from different bar bodies, the government on February 22 said it will revise the draft Advocates (Amendment) Bill, as it ended public consultations on it that started earlier this month.

The Department of Legal Affairs under the Union Ministry of Law floated the draft bill on February 13 for public consultations.

The draft bill, which proposed to amend the Advocates Act of 1961, suggested sweeping changes in the definitions of a "legal practitioner" and "law graduate".

According to the draft bill, a law graduate is a person who has obtained a bachelor's degree after completing a course of three or five years or such other duration as prescribed by any centre of legal education or university established by law or a college affiliated to any university and recognised by the Bar Council of India.

The opposition Congress also backed the protesting lawyers, saying the bill was not only "poorly drafted", but also failed to address the pertinent issues facing the legal fraternity. PTI NAV ARI