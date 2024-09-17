Akhilesh congratulates Atishi, calls her 'combative' and 'determined'

Lucknow, Sep 17 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday congratulated Atishi (43) on being designated Delhi's chief minister, calling her "combative" and ''determined''.

The former UP chief minister said on hand she has to continue public service and on the other face BJP's "negative politics".

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unanimously agreed on Atishi's name as the next chief minister of Delhi. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had proposed her name.

"Best wishes to Atishi ji for fulfilling the responsibility she has been given as the new Chief Minister of Delhi! On one hand she has to continue her work of public service, and on the other hand she has to face the negative politics of the BJP. As a combative and determined young chief minister, may she be successful in every role of hers!" Yadav posted in Hindi on X.

In a surprise decision after he was released on bail from Tihar Jail, Kejriwal on Sunday announced that he would resign as chief minister and would only return if people gave him a "certificate of honesty" in the next Delhi Assembly polls.

He also sought early polls in the city. The Assembly's term ends on February 23 next year and elections are expected to be held sometime early February.

Both the Samajwadi Party and AAP are constituents of the Opposition INDIA bloc, which was formed ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to counter the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).