Akhilesh considers seers communal, sees rioters as messengers of peace: Adityanath

Jalaun (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday hit out at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that he considers the country's seers and reformers communal but sees rioters as "messengers of peace." Addressing a public gathering in Jalaun, Adityanath said the BJP’s "double-engine government" had shown such messengers of peace their "rightful place." "The SP leader sees India’s seers and social reformers as communal but considers rioters messengers of peace. We have shown such rioters and those supporting criminals their rightful place," the chief minister said without taking any names.

According to an official statement, the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 305 development projects worth over Rs 1,900 crore for Jalaun district and distributed benefits of government schemes to beneficiaries ahead of Diwali.

The chief minister said during the ongoing festival season, some people were under the illusion that they could trigger riots like they did under the SP regime to disrupt Hindu celebrations.

"But they forgot this is the BJP's double-engine government. This government doesn't bow before rioters... it makes rioters bow down," he said.

The chief minister alleged that under the previous SP dispensations, Uttar Pradesh witnessed lawlessness and riots.

"Before 2017, festivals were marred by violence and fear," he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Adityanath claimed that the SP government created "one mafia per district" and failed to ensure the safety of women and youth. He also accused it of ignoring the welfare of poor people while provoking caste-based divisions.

"The Samajwadi Party government prioritised family interests over public welfare. During the SP regime, industries were shutting down, and rioters ruled the streets. The chacha-bhatija duo used to step out only for extortion," he said.

"Now, if anyone dares to threaten a girl's safety or grab land from the poor, Yamdoot (messenger of death) will be waiting for that person at the next crossroads. There is no place for mafia or anarchy in Uttar Pradesh," he asserted.

Adityanath said the state has undergone a transformation since 2017. He claimed that more than two crore youths have got jobs through MSMEs and 60 lakh more through large-scale investments.

Uttar Pradesh is now known for growth, safety, and opportunity, he said.

"Earlier, people hesitated to say they were from UP, but today, they say it with pride," he added. PTI CDN RHL