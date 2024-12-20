Akhilesh denounces BJP as 'party of the rich' over assault on farmer in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Dec 20 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday accused the BJP of being "a party of the rich" that neglects the poor, farmers, and the weak.

Yadav's remarks came after a video surfaced on social media showing a farmer being assaulted allegedly by a revenue official in Amethi.

"This is the video of the real 'Kisan Samman' of the BJP government. The BJP was, is, and will always be anti-farmer. The money-minded BJP is a government of the rich, in which there is no place for the poor, farmers, and the weak. there is only insult and humiliation," Yadav said on X.

The video showed a man in khaki beating a man with a stick.

The man, identified as Rehan, is said to be the father of Rizwan, a farmer from Otia village in Amethi.

The incident occurred when a revenue team, tasked with recovering a loan of Rs 36 lakh reportedly confronted the family.

Tiloi Tehsildar Abhishek Yadav said the revenue team had visited Otia village in Pargana Inhauna Tehsil Tiloi on December 9 to recover the dues from Rizwan.

"The confrontation escalated when Rehan allegedly pushed the revenue team, prompting a home guard present to intervene. Rizwan was subsequently brought to the tehsil, where he paid Rs 10,000 of the outstanding amount and was released with a promise to settle the full debt within a month," Abhishek Yadav said.

Rehan, however, told reporters that a case regarding the loan was sub judice.

He accused the revenue officials of assaulting both him and his son despite the matter being pending in court. PTI COR CDN VN VN