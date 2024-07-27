Akhilesh extends birthday wishes to Thackeray, terms him 'unprecedented' CM of Maharashtra

Lucknow, Jul 27 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday greeted former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on his 64th birthday and expressed hope that their "mutual cooperation" would continue to grow to "protect the nation from negative politics".

Both the Samajwadi Party and Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc.

In a post on 'X', Yadav said, "Heartiest birthday wishes to Uddhav Thackeray ji, the popular and unprecedented chief minister of Maharashtra. May you always remain active for the glory and prosperity of Maharashtra." "May your strength always increase to counter the conspiracies of those who are a threat to the dignity, identity and harmony of Maharashtra and its economy. May our mutual cooperation continue to grow in order to protect the country and the Constitution from those who indulge in negative politics," he added.

Thackeray was the chief minister of Maharashtra from November 2019 to June 2022.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and working president of NCP (SP) Supriya Sule also wished Thackeray on his birthday. PTI CDN NSD