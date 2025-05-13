Lucknow, May 13 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday flagged a fake X account created in the name of his daughter and called for an action against its handler.

The handle was used to share morphed images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a post on X, the former UP chief minister said that 24 hours had passed since the incident came to light, yet no action was taken.

"Do not consider this less than an FIR," he wrote, attaching the screenshot of the contentious post.

"Our attention has also been drawn to several other posts that are highly objectionable. Some anti-social elements are misusing names and images resembling those of our family members, party leaders and associates to circulate condemnable content on social media," Yadav said.

Denying any connection to such posts or images, he alleged that they were part of a larger conspiracy driven by political or financial motives.

"This is being done under a conspiracy — either by cunning individuals with political or economic interests, or by those unaware they are being used by others for personal gain," he wrote.

Yadav claimed that if the BJP-led government's cyber security cell genuinely wanted to act, it could track down the culprits not in 24 hours but "within 24 minutes." "They are only waiting for orders from above," he alleged. PTI ABN VN VN