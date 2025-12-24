Akhilesh flags traffic snarls in Lucknow ahead of PM Modi's visit, takes swipe at Yogi govt

Lucknow, Dec 24 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday flagged the traffic congestion in Lucknow on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city, and took a swipe at the Uttar Pradesh government over administrative preparedness.

In a post on X, Yadav said without naming anyone, “For the information of the holidaying government and administration: please take cognisance of the reports about traffic coming to a standstill due to jams in Lucknow.

“Since senior leaders are arriving anyway, the chief minister should also brief them on the progress of the 'syrup' scandal and about the feast that was organised by the MLAs opposing him.” Yadav also shared a video clip with his post, purportedly showing a long traffic jam situation in the state capital.

The former chief minister was alluding to Prime Minister Modi's visit to Lucknow on Thursday to attend an event marking the birth anniversary of former prime minister and BJP stalwart late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He was also referring to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath updating the prime minister on the probe into the alleged illegal diversion, stocking and trafficking of codeine-laced cough syrup in the state.

By “feast”, Yadav was referring to an alleged meeting held in Lucknow by several MLAs cutting across party lines and belonging to a particular caste group, which has been projected as a sign of internal discontent.

Several residents took to social media on Wednesday evening to express their concern over long traffic jams and congestion on key routes across the city on the eve of Christmas.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present in the city on Wednesday to take part in multiple events to honour Vajpayee.

On Tuesday, the Lucknow Police had announced traffic diversions in the city in view of VVIP movement and the festive season, soliciting public cooperation for law and order arrangements. PTI KIS ARI