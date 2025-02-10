Akhilesh flays Adityanath government over traffic chaos in Prayagraj

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for the severe traffic congestion in Prayagraj, claiming it has led to a shortage of essential commodities and inconvenienced devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela.

"Due to the traffic jam everywhere in Prayagraj, neither food grains, vegetables, spices are available nor medicines, petrol-diesel. Due to this, the condition of crores of hungry, thirsty, tired and exhausted devotees stuck in Prayagraj and Maha Kumbh premises and on the roads leading to Prayagraj is getting worse every hour. This is a very serious situation," Yadav said in a post on X He also posted a video with the post in which people are sharing their experiences and pointing out at the chaos.

"Just like in states, when the constitutional system fails, the command is given to someone else, similarly, seeing the chaos in Maha Kumbh, a capable person should be given the command of governance. Incompetent people can spread false propaganda, not true system," he added.

According to the officials, 46.19 lakh people, including 10 lakh Kalpvasis, took bath in Sangam till 8 am on Monday.

About 44 crore people have taken a dip in the Sangam since the start of the Maha Kumbh last month.