Akhilesh flays Centre over US tariff move, seeks relief for exporters

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday hit out at the BJP-led Union government over the US tarrifs on Indian goods, saying its “failed" foreign and economic policies were hurting exporters, workers and artisans.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the Centre must extend timely support and relief to small, medium and micro-scale industries to prevent the already severe unemployment situation from worsening.

“Why should exporters, workers and craftsmen pay the price for the BJP government’s failed foreign and economic policies? If the government can be generous towards billionaires, why not towards small, medium and micro enterprises? If assistance is not provided in time, the problem of unemployment — already grave — will become critical,” Yadav said.https://x.com/yadavakhilesh/status/1960904341763629261

Accusing the Centre of neglecting the interests of traders and manufacturers, he added, “If the BJP goes, trade will return.” He also posted a video of a news report on the plight of workers.

US President Donald Trump's decision to double tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, citing New Delhi's purchase of Russian crude oil, came into effect on Wednesday.

The additional 25 per cent levy follows a 25 per cent tariff imposed earlier this month as part of a broader trade crackdown on about 70 nations.

Trump had given a 21-day window to negotiate an agreement, which expired on Tuesday.