Akhilesh frustrated by loss of power: UP minister Maurya on flood relief remark

Kaushambi (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday likened Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to a petulant child "demanding milk" over his seeking accountability on flood relief from the government. Maurya was in his home district of Kaushambi for a daylong visit, during which he reviewed flood relief measures at the Sheetla Guest House.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, he responded to Yadav's recent remarks about the handling of floods and other natural disasters. "Akhilesh Yadav is agitated and disoriented after losing power. He's roaming around making irrational statements. Floods, earthquakes, and tsunamis are natural disasters, and wherever they occur in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, or coastal areas, the government is making all necessary arrangements to deal with them," Maurya said. If Akhilesh had even "a little concern" for the people affected by the floods, he would be spending time in their service, he said. "But he doesn't have such workers. He only has goons, criminals, mafia, and corrupt people. Giving statements alone won't help. You have to serve the people," Maurya remarked. On Monday, in a post on X, Akhilesh Yadav said the state government can organise "super VVIP" rallies, but failed to carry out relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas.

Earlier in the day, the deputy chief minister instructed officials to ensure that families whose houses have collapsed in floods and heavy rains get help under the Chief Minister's Housing Scheme. He directed health officials to set up medical camps in the flood-hit areas and ordered the power department to immediately respond to complaints of outages.

Several rivers in Uttar Pradesh, including in the temple towns of Varanasi and Prayagraj, are in spate, many above the danger mark.