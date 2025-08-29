Akhilesh hits out at BJP, says govt failed people with 'exodus propaganda'

Lucknow, Aug 29 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday criticised the ruling BJP, calling the narrative of "exodus propaganda" a major failure of the government.

In a post on X, Yadav alleged that the BJP's rhetoric on migration is a deliberate tactic to conceal its shortcomings on multiple fronts.

According to Yadav, the "propaganda of exodus" being spread by BJP leaders and their associates is "the biggest failure of the 9-year-old BJP government." He argued that this narrative reveals a mental failure, as the government has failed to instil confidence in the people.

Socially, he said, it shows the government's inability to bring harmony to society due to its politics of hatred and communalism.

Economically and in terms of employment, Yadav contended that the BJP government has failed to provide jobs, instead giving "more business and contracts to the people of Gujarat than the people of UP," forcing locals to seek work elsewhere. He also stated that on a policy and planning level, the government's "skill mapping has yielded no results," and that this failure to create opportunities is pushing people to look for livelihoods outside the state.

From a demographic perspective, Yadav accused the BJP government of failing to achieve balanced development in Uttar Pradesh. On a national scale, he claimed that the government has been unable to create a positive environment for billionaires, provide assurance to those seeking a better standard of living, or build international-level educational institutions, which he said has led to a "historical exodus of Indians abroad in the last 11 years." Yadav concluded by stating that those spreading this narrative are not well-wishers of Uttar Pradesh, as "this false propaganda by the BJP severely damages UP's image, and investors do not come to invest." He suggested an internal power struggle within the ruling party, saying, "The truth is that double engines are only good when they move in one direction, not when they are facing each other." He asserted that the people of Uttar Pradesh will no longer be victims of "BJP factionalism" and that "if the BJP goes, UP's image will improve."