Akhilesh hopes safety helpline initiated by SP regime will help Rajasthan women

Lucknow, Mar 19 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday noted that the ‘1090’ women’s safety helpline, which was introduced during his government’s tenure in Uttar Pradesh, is now being adopted by Rajasthan.

In a post on X, Yadav expressed hope that the initiative would establish an effective and meaningful security system for women in Rajasthan.

The safety helpline was launched during the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP government to provide immediate assistance to women facing harassment or distress.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “The ‘1090’ model, dedicated to women’s safety, was launched in Uttar Pradesh under the SP government’s rule. Now, the Rajasthan government is implementing it. Hopefully, this will create a strong and effective mechanism for women’s security there".

Highlighting the significance of women in the PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) movement, Yadav said under the SP government, several measures were taken to instill a sense of security and confidence among girls and women.

PDA is the term coined by Yadav during 2022 assembly polls in the state for 'Pichhde' (backwards), Dalits and, Alpsankhyak (minorities).

"Positive work inspires positive politics. The biggest achievement of SP's initiatives dedicated to society is this," he said, adding "SP's work, in Rajasthan's name!"