Akhilesh launches women empowerment initiative on Raksha Bandhan

Lucknow, Aug 19 (PTI) On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced the formation of 'Samajwadi Sabla-Suraksha Vahini' for the empowerment and protection of women and girls.

This initiative aims to promote women's protection and empowerment by reaching every individual and bringing about a fundamental change in society's attitude towards women, Yadav said in a post on X.

"The 'Samajwadi Sabla-Suraksha Vahini' will not be a mere formality. Learning from past experiences, it will vigorously address current challenges and take long-term, concrete steps to pave the way for a meaningful change. The initiative seeks to prove that true change comes not from hollow statements but from sincere efforts," he said.

Through a range of programmes focused on their economic empowerment and safety, the initiative will work to enhance the confidence of women, ensuring their holistic empowerment, he said. PTI ABN ABN TIR TIR