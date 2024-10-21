Akhilesh leader of mafia; without goons SP will be 'Samaaptwadi Party': UP Dy CM

Hardoi (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is the leader and head of all mafia.

Addressing the condolence meeting of former MLA late Upendra Tiwari, husband of the Uttar Pradesh minister Rajni Tiwari, Maurya said the day all mafia leaves the Samajwadi Party, it will become 'Samaaptwadi' Party (the party will be finished).

"Akhilesh Yadav gets disturbed when action is taken against criminals, mafia, rioters, because the day goons, criminals, mafia, rioters leave the SP, the same day SP will become 'Samaaptwadi Party'," Maurya said.

"Akhilesh Yadav is the leader of all mafia, be it goons, criminals, land mafia, copying mafia or whatever mafia is there," he added.

The deputy chief minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several projects and reviewed ongoing government schemes.

Expressing confidence that the BJP will win all the seats in the upcoming Assembly bypolls, Maurya said, accused the Congress and the SP of lying and deceiving the people of the state in the Lok Sabha polls.

"The Congress and the SP together achieved some success by lying and misleading the people (in the LS polls)... But this success is like a balloon which will be burst by the people," he said. PTI COR NAV RHL