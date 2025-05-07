Akhilesh, Mayawati laud 'Operation Sindoor'

Lucknow, May 7 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaja Party on Wednesday lauded the 'Operation Sindoor' launched by the security forces against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

"Parakramo Vijayate (brave become victorious)," posted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on X, lauding the armed forces' action.

In a post on X, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said, "Indian Army's 'Operation Sindoor' action of destroying 9 terrorist hideouts in Pakistan is glorious and praiseworthy." The military strikes were conducted under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22. PTI ABN ARI