Akhilesh meets oppn's V-P pick Sudershan Reddy, terms September 9 polls 'fight for justice'

Lucknow, Aug 26 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met the opposition's vice presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy at the party headquarters here on Tuesday and said the election was "a fight for justice and constitutional values, not merely for power".

He said the former Supreme Court judge's long career in upholding the Constitution, law and people's rights made him the "best possible choice" for the high constitutional post.

"In the current political scenario, what better option can there be than a judge to lead this battle for justice? We are confident that those who value justice will listen to their inner voice and vote in his favour," Yadav told reporters.

He accused the BJP of trying to tie the Vice-President's office to a "particular ideology", saying such an approach was against national interest.

"This is not just about victory or defeat, it is about principle," the Samajwadi Party president said.

Yadav expressed confidence that Reddy would win "with a historic mandate" when MPs cast their votes, listening to their "inner voice".

Thanking Congress leaders, including Pramod Tiwari and the party's state leadership, the Samajwadi Party president said the joint opposition had shown unity and resolve in putting up a candidate who represents constitutional values above party politics.

"We are exercising our democratic right to present an alternative. The vice president's office is a high constitutional post that must remain above partisan lines," Yadav said. PTI ABN ABN NSD NSD