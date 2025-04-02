Akhilesh mocks BJP over delay in electing president, Shah hits back with dynastic politics dig

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the ruling BJP on Wednesday, questioning why the country's largest political party is not able to elect its president, prompting Home Minister Amit Shah to say it takes time to arrive at such decisions as the BJP is not a dynastic party.

Participating in a debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha, Yadav asked why has the BJP not decided who will be its next president.

"The BJP claims to be the largest party in India but it still has not decided on its leader?" he asked.

Shah swiftly countered Yadav, saying the BJP is not a dynastic party and thus, it takes time to decide on its leadership, unlike parties where succession is predetermined.

"In some parties, only five members of a family have to choose the president so it is easy and quick, but we have to elect (a president) following a process that involves crores of members, so it takes time," he said.

Yadav then brought up Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters, hinting at the BJP's long-standing policy of retiring leaders at the age 75.

The SP leader asked if Modi's visit was meant to extend that rule, stirring laughter in the House.