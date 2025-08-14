Akhilesh mocks 'sleeping ministers' during UP's 24-hour session; Swatantra Dev Singh hits back

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday targeted the ruling BJP over the Uttar Pradesh Assembly's special 24-hour session, accusing the government of indulging in "event management" rather than serious governance.

Posting a selfie of SP legislators from inside the Assembly hall during the overnight sitting, Yadav wrote on X, "The government slept, the opposition stayed awake! The BJP has proved by running a 24-hour House that it has fallen behind in running the state, which is why it is talking about working round the clock." Questioning the rationale behind the marathon sitting, he asked how many ministers and MLAs from the ruling party had actually remained present for the full duration.

"The public wants to know the logic behind running the House for 24 hours. What does the government want to achieve by reducing the number of days and increasing the hours? At least keep the Assembly away from your event gimmicks," he wrote.

In another post, Yadav shared a short video clip purportedly showing Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh with his eyes closed during the session, with the caption: "Soti sarkar ke sote mantri (sleeping ministers of a sleeping government)." Responding to Yadav's remarks, Swatantra Dev Singh said such attacks were routine in politics and part of the opposition's role.

"The opposition should do its job of attacking the government'that is their duty. My duty is to serve the poor 24 hours a day, and I do it with full dedication and sincerity for their welfare," he told PTI Videos outside the Assembly hall.

On allegations of bias and lapses in law and order, Singh asserted that the Yogi Adityanath government was committed to justice without discrimination.

"In Uttar Pradesh, the law takes its own course against anyone found guilty. There is no pressure or bias. Those who fall within the ambit of the law face action," he added. PTI KIS NB