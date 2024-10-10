Akhilesh pays tribute to Mulayam, hails him for connecting people with socialist ideology

Etawah: 'Netaji' showed the way to the country by connecting people with socialist ideology, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday while paying rich tributes to his father and the party's founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah.

Akhilesh Yadav paid floral tribute to his father's memorial on his second death anniversary in his native village Saifai this morning.

Speaking to reporters later, he said the Samajwadi Party (SP) is taking forward the principles of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was popularly know as 'Netaji'.

He said, "Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) came to be known as Dharti Putra (son of the soil) only by fighting from this land. He saw big ups and downs in his political career and always showed a direction to society and politics. He awakened social, economic and political consciousness and showed the way to the country by connecting people with socialist ideology. We all are now walking on that path," he said.

The SP chief added, "We take a pledge that we will take forward Netaji's campaign to change the lives of people by further spreading his socialist values and principles.''

Shivpal Singh Yadav, SP general secretary and Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger brother, while talking to reporters on this occasion, said, "Netaji spread Ram Manohar Lohia's socialism across the country."

"The work he has done for farmers and the poor, what he has done for students, businessmen and youth, cannot be forgotten. Today we pay tributes to Netaji and will take socialism forward by following his ideals and principles."

On the second death anniversary of Mulayam Singh Yadav, his memorial was decorated with flowers and party flags were put around it.

On this occasion, members of the Yadav clan, including Mainpuri MP and Akhilesh's wife Dimple Yadav, SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, and Badaun MP Dharmendra Yadav were also present.

The SP founder, who also served as defence minister and Uttar Pradesh chief minister, passed away on October 10, 2022.