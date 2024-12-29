Akhilesh pitches for ballot voting, says EVMs not trustworthy

Lucknow, Dec 29 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has called for elections to be conducted using ballot papers, citing a lack of trust in electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Advertisment

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said this at a press conference at the SP headquarters here on Sunday, alongside Rahul Kumar Kamboj, an Indian-origin member of Parliament in Germany.

"Even a country like Germany conducts elections using ballot papers. But in India, elections are conducted with EVMs to serve vested interests," Yadav said.

Emphasising the need for elections that inspire confidence, he said, "No one trusts EVMs. Even the faces of those who win elections seem dejected as they too do not have faith in the system." At the press conference, Kamboj highlighted the benefits of Germany's ballot-paper voting system. "In Germany, voting is still conducted using ballot papers. It is an important system because any discrepancies can be addressed with a recount," he explained.

Advertisment

Reflecting on his visit to Lucknow and his longstanding relationship with Yadav, Kamboj said, "My efforts are focused on fostering a collaboration between Indian-origin individuals and Germany, so that the qualities of both countries can come together. We aim to facilitate cultural exchanges and I invite everyone to participate in the upcoming cultural festivals in Germany. Visa issues will no longer be a hurdle," he said.

Kamboj also spoke of building a bridge between opportunities in Europe and their implementation in India, specifically in Uttar Pradesh. "If we can identify the opportunities available in Germany and Europe, and bring them to places like Lucknow, it will open new avenues. That is my mission," he added.

Welcoming Kamboj, Yadav expressed enthusiasm for strengthening ties. "Your visit has created an opportunity to deepen the relationship between our regions, which will benefit the people of this state and country," he said.

Advertisment

Highlighting the need for a stronger future for the next generation, Yadav said, "Our youngsters need better education, training and skills to secure good jobs. Building bridges between opportunities will open pathways to progress." Sharing a personal anecdote, Yadav recounted his government trip to Germany. "I remember visiting Frankfurt and deciding to travel to Hannover by road. The roads in Germany are among the best and that inspired me to replicate them in Uttar Pradesh. Today, when people drive on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, they feel that it is one of the best roads in the world," he said.

Yadav reiterated his commitment to creating opportunities for the younger generation while strengthening ties between India and Germany. PTI AR KIS RC