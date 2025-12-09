Akhilesh praises 'PDA soldiers' for watchfulness during SIR

Lucknow, Dec 9 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday lauded party workers for safeguarding voting rights during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh.

In a Hindi post on X, Yadav congratulated every 'PDA prahari' — a reference to party workers drawn from Picchde (backward classes), Dalits and minorities — for what he termed their "democratic duty" of working day and night to protect each vote.

The former UP chief minister said the Samajwadi Party would honour them with "commendation certificates" and document their contribution as part of history.

"At a time when authoritarian forces are trying to hijack India's electoral process, our booth-level agents, sector-level workers, office-bearers and leaders have performed their duty at every booth and protected the right to vote," Yadav said. The SP president extended his praise also to booth-level officers (BLOs) who, according to him, worked honestly despite pressure.

Referring to alleged flaws in the SIR mapping application, Yadav claimed that crores of people were at risk of being deprived of their voting rights.

He said the party would draw the attention of the Election Commission and the courts to the issue and launch awareness campaigns on the ground.

"The first phase of the work of PDA praharis is nearing completion. The journey and the struggle are not over," Yadav said, adding, if there is a need, the party would agitate because "the right to vote is the foundation of all our rights." Yadav called for a society based on equality, dignity, harmony and mutual coexistence, urging supporters to build a "PDA society" rooted in "love, compassion and a sense of belonging."