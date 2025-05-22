Akhilesh predicts BJP rout in 2027 UP polls, says 'jumla' of 1.93 lakh jobs will backfire

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday called a recent advertisement to recruit 1.93 lakh teachers in Uttar Pradesh a political 'jumla' (gimmick) that will result in a massive electoral setback for the ruling BJP in the 2027 Assembly elections.

In a detailed post on X, Yadav presented a “mathematics of political backlash” that will stem from the “disappointment” of lakhs of job aspirants and their families.

“If we assume at least 75 aspirants per post, it will amount to around 1.45 crore affected candidates. If we include just two family members per candidate, the number of affected voters translates to more than 4.34 crore,” the former chief minister said.

Dividing this number across the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will translate to nearly 1.08 lakh voters per seat, he said.

“Even if half of these numbers are BJP voters, the party would still lose about 54,000 votes per seat. In such a scenario, the BJP would be reduced to double digits in the Assembly in 2027,” Yadav said.

“In the case of police recruitment, this ‘arithmetic of recruitment’ succeeded in making the BJP lose almost half the seats in the state (in 2024 Lok Sabha polls). So now everyone has started taking such statistics seriously,” he said.

In a post on X, the Uttar Pradesh government announced to recruit 1.93 lakh teachers in three phases. However, the post was later deleted, with officials not issuing any clarification on it so far.

“The day this data enters the minds of the BJP candidates, their electoral calculations will collapse, and with that their dreams of becoming legislators,” Yadav said in the post, adding that the BJP would soon face a rebellion from within as it will find it difficult to even pick candidates.

The Samajwadi Party chief also listed a range of issues fuelling “public anger” in the state, including farmers’ distress, unemployment, inflation, women's insecurity, atrocities on PDA (an acronym for backwards, Dalits and minorities), widespread corruption, bureaucratic excesses, and misuse of Central agencies.

He also accused the BJP of attacking the upright officers and suppressing journalists and intellectuals through arrests, FIRs and fake encounters, etc.

“In the name of development, the BJP has only re-inaugurated the works completed by the previous Samajwadi Party government. The BJP’s communal and political formula has failed in Uttar Pradesh,” Yadav claimed.

He also accused the BJP government of rushing to sanction tenders and loot public money before its “exit”, plunging the state into what he called “an era of historic corruption”.

Declaring the rise of PDA politics – representing the ‘Pichhda’, Dalit and ‘Alpsankhyak’ (backward classes, Dalits and minorities) – Yadav claimed this inclusive, justice-based movement is the future of Uttar Pradesh. “Today, 90 per cent of the oppressed population has awakened. And they are ready and determined to form a PDA government in 2027. PDA is the future,” he said.