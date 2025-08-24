Akhilesh proud of India's space feat, urges questions for astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Lucknow, Aug 24 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said he was proud of India's achievements in space technology and expressed curiosity about what Earth looks like from space.

He further asked the reporters to pose this question to astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla when he visits his hometown on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav lauded Shukla's historic visit to the International Space Station (ISS), noting that India had contributed around Rs 500 crore to the mission along with US and private sector collaboration.

"We are all proud of him and of India's space technology. Whatever exercises took place — with America and private companies involved — India had a stake in it. India means all of us," Yadav said.

He suggested that journalists ask Shukla on his behalf: "From space, what all can you see on Earth? Isn't it natural to be curious about whether the sun has risen, how many times the moon appears, or what speed they travel at?" Yadav added that such moments of scientific achievement should be communicated to the public in a way that inspires pride and curiosity.

Preparations are underway here to give a hero's welcome to astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who will return to his hometown on Monday after his historic visit to the ISS.

A press conference is scheduled to be held on Monday, which will be attended by Shubhanshu Shukla.

Group Captain Shukla was part of the Axiom-4 mission, which lifted off from Florida on June 25. He became the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS and the second Indian to journey into space after Rakesh Sharma. During his 18-day mission, he conducted over 60 experiments and participated in 20 outreach sessions. PTI ABN ABN HIG HIG