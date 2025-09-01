Akhilesh questions 'jugaad commission' over lack of response to SP's 17,986 affidavits

Lucknow, Sep 1 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday described the Election Commission as a "jugaad commission" and questioned why it has not responded to 17,986 affidavits submitted by his party.

In a post on X, Yadav took a swipe at the poll body, saying, "When the 'jugaad commission' can detect a scam of over Rs 1.25 crore with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), then why has it responded to only 14 of the 18,000 affidavits we submitted, leaving 17,986 unanswered?" He also shared a news channel video in which it was claimed that over 1.25 crore voters had been removed from electoral rolls in connection with panchayat elections, with AI being used to identify duplicate voters in villages.

Last month, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had dismissed opposition allegations of "vote theft" and other irregularities during a press conference.

Yadav had earlier said that the SP submitted 18,000 affidavits alleging "vote robbery" but no action had been taken so far. On Monday, he alleged that the BJP, Election Commission and district magistrates had responded to only 14 affidavits out of the 18,000 submitted by the party.

In another post, Yadav accused the BJP of politicising universities, saying, "Since the BJP has 'saffronised' universities, the discriminatory and biased politics of university administrations has had a negative impact on students' education and lives. BJP jaaye to Shiksha aaye (Let BJP go, and let education thrive)," he said. PTI KIS DV DV