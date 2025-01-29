Akhilesh questions removal of NSG cover, accuses BJP govt of 'playing' with his security

Lucknow, Feb 21 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the BJP government of "playing" with his security and sought an explanation for the withdrawal of the National Security Guard (NSG) cover provided to him.

In a statement issued from the SP headquarters here, the former chief minister said the government must clarify the reasons cited in his security cover review that led to the withdrawal.

"The BJP government is playing with my security. I had NSG security, but it was withdrawn. The government should have disclosed why," Yadav said, alleging that security decisions were being politicised.

Yadav also referred to the withdrawal of SPG protection for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the BJP government had earlier removed his cover and made him vacate his official residence.

Speaking to reporters during his day-long visit to Jhansi, Yadav accused the BJP of "insulting everyone", including a Shankaracharya and students at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

"They pulled the 'shikha' (tuft of hair) of our 'batuks' and humiliated them. The chief minister is constantly insulting Shankaracharya. He is demanding certificates from him," Yadav said, adding that Yogi Adityanath should apologise for his actions A "true yogi" empathises with people's suffering, he said, and alleged that the government instead celebrates bulldozing houses. He further claimed that the chief minister does not respect the Constitution and law, and cited cases mentioned in Adityanath's 2017 election affidavit to attack him.

"No other chief minister has faced as many cases as the current chief minister," the SP chief said in the statement.