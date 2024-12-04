Akhilesh, Rahul trying to do politics of getting Muslim votes: UP Dy CM Maurya

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his attempted Sambhal visit and accused him of doing "drama" to appease the "Muslim vote bank".

Advertisment

With prohibitory orders in place in Sambhal, Gandhi was stopped at the Ghazipur border on Wednesday on his way to the district.

"Both Akhilesh and Rahul are trying to do politics of getting Muslim votes. They are enacting a drama. The decline of SP and Congress are certain. SP will become 'Samaptawadi Party' and there will be Congress-mukt Bharat," Maurya said.

Both these parties wanted to vitiate the atmosphere, he claimed.

Advertisment

Maurya also alleged that the Samabhal violence was a fallout of Samajwadi Party MLA and MP's rivalry.

Asked about the recovery of Pakistan-made cartridges in Sambhal, as claimed by the police, Maurya said the matter is being probed.

Another Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said an independent probe is on in the matter and the opposition should support the government in maintaining peace in Sambhal.