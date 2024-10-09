Akhilesh reaches Saifai ahead of Mulayam Singh Yadav's death anniversary

Etawah (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav arrived in his ancestral town of Saifai on Wednesday, a day ahead of the second death anniversary of the party's founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on October 10, 2022.

According to Samajwadi Party district president Pradeep Shakya, a 'shanti hawan' will be held on Thursday at Mulayam's ancestral home. "All members of Netaji's (Mulayam Singh Yadav) family will attend the 'hawan', followed by a visit to his Samadhi Sthal to pay floral tributes," Shakya said.

Several prominent party leaders, including Ramgopal Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav, are expected to attend the anniversary programme. Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejaswi Yadav may also be present on the occasion.

Several party MPs, MLAs, and dignitaries are expected to reach Saifai for the programme.

Mulayam served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh three times and also held the position of defence minister. PTI COR CDN CDN MNK MNK