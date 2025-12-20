Akhilesh reiterates demand for Ahir Regiment in Army, seeks military schools in UP

Lucknow, Dec 20 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday reiterated his long-standing demand for an Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army, saying it would be a fitting tribute to the valour and sacrifices of the soldiers from the community.

Yadav also urged the Centre to establish more military schools in the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference after felicitating ex-servicemen and 1962 India-China war veterans, Yadav said the demand for an Ahir Regiment was not new, and had been included in the Samajwadi Party's manifesto earlier.

"Today, when we honour these brave soldiers who fought without caring for their lives to protect the nation, we also renew the demand for an Ahir Regiment in the Army, both for their honour and the regiment's honour," he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said if there are demands for the formation of other regiments, they should also be brought forward.

Yadav said the programme on Saturday was to honour the war veterans, which had been planned around 10 days ago but got postponed due to developments such as the Indigo airline crisis and Parliament session.

Calling it his privilege to meet and honour soldiers who contributed to India's freedom and its defence, Yadav said the courage displayed by the Indian troops in historic battles continued to inspire generations.

Referring to the 1962 military conflict with China, Yadav said documentaries and historical records showed how Indian soldiers fought "till the last bullet and the last man" to defend the country's territory in Rezang La.

"Each soldier had to fight several enemy troops, and they faced thousands of Chinese soldiers while protecting India's soil," he said.

Taking a swipe at the Centre's Agnipath scheme without naming it, Yadav said if soldiers were recruited for "temporary jobs", such occasions to honour force veterans might not have been possible.

He also said that if other communities wished to raise demands for their own regiments, their voices should also be heard.

Urging the Centre to establish more military schools in the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said there are only five military schools in the country at present -- two each in Rajasthan and Karnataka and one in Himachal Pradesh.

Military schools should not be confused with Sainik schools, which are present in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said.

"When both the prime minister and the defence minister represent Uttar Pradesh (in Parliament), we demand that military schools be set up in the state, including in Lucknow, Etawah, Kannauj and Varanasi," he said.

The Rezang La conflict refers to a fierce battle fought in November 1962 during the India-China war, when troops of the 13 Kumaon Regiment defended the Rezang La pass in eastern Ladakh.

Despite being heavily outnumbered, Indian soldiers inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces while defending the strategically important area.