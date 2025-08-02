Akhilesh says UP school being 'closed' to ensure 'PDA' community don't get education

Lucknow, Aug 2 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the BJP of trying to close schools so that the lack of education in the "PDA" community -- backward classes, Dalits and minorities -- stops them from opposing the ruling party.

Yadav also said the ruling BJP was not interested in solving issues of education, and jobs and has "betrayed" the youth of the state.

This comes on the back of a state government decision to merge government primary schools with less than 50 enrolled students, with the government identifying around 10,000 schools for the move.

In a post on X, former chief minister Yadav said, "The people of UP have understood that school closure is actually a very big conspiracy of BJP against the PDA community, so that on one hand they are not able to study and are mentally unable to oppose the BJP, on the other hand, the schools can't be used as (poll) booths and the PDA community is kept from voting." "We will never let this social-mental and political conspiracy of the BJP to succeed. If BJP goes, education will come!" Yadav posted.

Later, in a statement issued from the SP headquarters, Yadav said that the party's "PDA Pathshala (school)" campaign is going on.

"Education and employment are not on the agenda of the BJP government. The double engine government of BJP has failed on every front. Students and teachers are forced to protest on the streets." he said.

"The BJP government is guilty of ruining both the present and future of the youth. This government has betrayed the youth of the country," the SP chief added.