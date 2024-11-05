Akhilesh seen only on Twitter, works to spread hatred in society: UP Minister Nishad

Amethi (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad Tuesday accused Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav of being visible only on social media and working to divide the society.

Speaking to reporters in Amethi after a meeting with the district administration officials, Nishad alleged that the Samajwadi Party and the Congress have worked only to divide the society.

"How riots used to take place under the rule of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party is known to everyone. But, today you can see that riots are not taking place," he said.

About Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "batenge toh katenge" (divided we fall) remarks, the state minister said, "If we don't get divided, we will move forward and remain safe." "Akhilesh Yadav is seen only on Twitter (now known as 'X'). He works to spread hatred in the society and divide it," Nishad alleged.

Adityanath on September 23 reiterated his "batenge toh katenge" remark, saying it was disunity that led to the "invaders destroying the Ram temple" in Ayodhya.

Earlier, he had made the same remark in reference to the violence in Bangladesh that preceded the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. He had raised this slogan during an inauguration event in Agra on August 26 and urged people to stay united, saying the mistakes in Bangladesh should not happen in India. PTI NAV NSD NSD