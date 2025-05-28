Akhilesh slams BJP after 3 people 'sacked' for leaking video of MP politician

Lucknow, May 27 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a dig at the BJP after reports emerged that three people were dismissed for allegedly leaking a controversial video clip involving a Madhya Pradesh politician, Manohar Dhakad, on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

In a post on X, Yadav alleged that the BJP was trying to silence those who expose its wrongdoings. "BJP takes such action to threaten people who expose their misdeeds," he wrote.

"Even the staunchest BJP supporters will feel ashamed by this. As more scandals come to light, their supporters are bowing their heads in embarrassment." Taking his criticism further, Yadav sarcastically remarked, "Will the BJP now sack CCTV cameras too, which keep exposing them?" In the video, Dhakad is seen in an objectionable position with a woman after getting out of a car. The video is said to be from May 13. PTI KIS SKY SKY