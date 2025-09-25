Akhilesh slams BJP govt over US tariffs, land acquisition; vows to stand with farmers

Lucknow, Sep 25 (PTI) Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday hit out at the BJP government, accusing it of ignoring the losses faced by traders due to new tariffs imposed by the US and of "snatching" land from farmers in the name of development.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said, "The government is organising the UP International Trade Show and promoting its ‘One District One Product’ scheme. But has the government taken any decision to help our traders who are suffering losses because of the new tariff (imposed by the US)? The government (both the Centre and state) has not come forward yet. At least it should step in to support businesses so that our trade continues." He alleged that the ruling dispensation has taken away powers from panchayats and deprived villages (in Noida) of their rights.

"Not only people from Noida and nearby areas but also from different countries live and do business here. But the farmers whose land is being used to bring this prosperity are being betrayed. This cannot be the right path of development." Promising to stand by the people of Noida, he said, "In the future, the Samajwadi Party will stand with you to fulfil your demands. Land cannot expand. The land available for farming is shrinking because of urbanisation. Yet the BJP government, through pressure, false cases and conspiracies, is continuing the process of snatching land. We oppose this." He assured that if his party comes to power, steps will be taken to increase circle rates so that farmers get the true market value of their land.

"Our effort will also be that people should not take more than five to five-and-a-half hours to reach Lucknow from Noida in the coming time," Yadav added.

Yadav also raised issues of pollution in Varanasi and Ambedkar Nagar due to the construction of Sewage and biomedical treatment plants, and demanded that modern measures should be taken to protect the health of people.