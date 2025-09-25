Akhilesh slams BJP over Ladakh violence, says breach of statehood promise led to unrest

Lucknow, Sep 25 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday blamed the BJP for the violent protests in Ladakh, alleging that the ruling party's "breach of promise" on statehood and restoration of powers to the region had triggered anger among people.

"The BJP had assured the leaders, council members and representatives of Ladakh that statehood and powers would be restored. Profiteering is not the only form of corruption, breaking promises is also corruption. The breach of promise by the BJP is the reason their office was set ablaze," Yadav told reporters.

He said video recordings and speeches show clear assurances made by the BJP to the people of Ladakh.

"Since Ladakh is a sensitive border state, the government should have honoured the demands of its people. Only then can peace and prosperity come to the region," he said.

"This is the same state where Chinese troops intruded only a few days ago. To secure such borders, the government must listen to the demands of border states and allocate more budget for their development," he pointed out.

The cold desert region witnessed its worst violence since 1989 on Wednesday, when groups of youths resorted to arson and vandalism, targeting the BJP headquarters and the Hill Council office, besides setting ablaze vehicles. Police and paramilitary forces had to lob teargas shells to bring the situation under control, officials said. PTI ABN ABN RUK RUK