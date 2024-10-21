Akhilesh slams BJP over rising air pollution in NCR

Lucknow, Oct 21 (PTI) Raising the issue of air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR), Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the BJP government has made it difficult for people to breathe, alleging that pollution, and not the saffron party, is ruling the region.

Advertisment

"The BJP government has made breathing -- the most basic necessity of life -- difficult. All its claims are worthless. Today, it is not the BJP government at the Centre which is ruling the National Capital Region, it is pollution that is ruling the region," Yadav said in a post on X with the hashtag "NCR is saying Nahi Chahiye BJP" (NCR says it doesn't want BJP).

Claiming that BJP leaders don't have time to pay attention to the basic needs of the public, Yadav said common people are suffering due to stubble-burning around the national capital.

"There is an outbreak of air pollution due to stubble-burning in and around the country's capital. The children, elderly and sick people are its biggest victims. Due to the narrow politics of BJP, dirty water from Uttar Pradesh ruled by the party is flowing into the Yamuna River, creating toxic foam," the SP chief said.

Advertisment

Besides holding the Centre responsible for water pollution, Yadav also alleged that due to its unwarranted interference, no solution can be found to ease traffic woes leading to rising air and noise pollution.

"People stuck in traffic jams get irritated which affects their mental health. The people of NCR have no hope from the BJP government," he said. PTI ABN ARI