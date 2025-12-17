Akhilesh slams ex-BJP MP's remark on voter deletions after SIR in Kannauj

Kannauj (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of former BJP MP Subrat Pathak's claims that nearly three lakh voters will be removed from electoral rolls in Kannauj after the Special Intensive Revision.

Pathak had remarked that if the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process was taken seriously, the Samajwadi Party would "not be visible even with a telescope" as one lakh voters would be deleted in each of the three assembly constituencies in Kannauj and the exercise would not hurt the BJP.

Responding on social media, Yadav termed the statement "highly objectionable" and questioned whether the former MP was advocating the deletion of legitimate voters.

"The Election Commission should immediately take note (of the remarks)," he said.

The Samajwadi Party chief also said the remarks contradicted the stated position of the BJP-led state government, adding that such comments exposed "attempts to influence the electoral process".

Stating that the SIR would prove decisive, Pathak had claimed that it would be the "final nail in the coffin" for the Samajwadi Party in the district.

The remarks have triggered a political storm in Kannauj, with the opposition demanding clarity and safeguards to ensure that no genuine voter is excluded during the revision of electoral rolls.

Pathak was BJP MP from Kannauj. He was defeated by Yadav in the 2024 parliamentary polls. PTI COR ABN RUK RUK