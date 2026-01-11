Akhilesh slams UP Dy CM's claim on SP MLAs, asks if BJP is 'in touch with him'

Lucknow, Jan 11 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday countered the Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister's claim that several opposition MLAs wanted to join the BJP and asked whether the saffron party was in touch with him in the first place.

Keshav Prasad Maurya made the claim about the Samajwadi Party (SP) legislators during his Agra visit three days ago.

Sharing Maurya's photograph along with a news report on his statement, the SP chief wrote on X, "First, tell (us) whether the BJP is in touch with you or not." In the same post, Yadav also asked whether Maurya was in the "main line", "side line", or "out of line" with the BJP.

Maurya, who is also the former BJP state president, claimed on Friday that many SP MLAs were willing to join the BJP, but the party was not inducting them.

Maurya said, "Ever since Akhilesh Yadav returned after losing elections in Bihar, he has been rattled and nervous. He is daydreaming about forming the government in 2027 and ruling by dividing society." He reiterated that several SP legislators wanted to join the BJP, but the party was not allowing them to do so.