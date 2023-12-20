Akhilesh Yadav slams UP govt for allowing alcohol sale at metro, railway stations

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the BJP government for allowing the sale of liquor at railway and metro stations, saying there is a "deep relation" between alcohol consumption and crime.

Yadav said if the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes that alcohol consumption is "so good", it should start selling liquor from its offices.

At a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, the Excise Policy for 2024-25 allowing sale of liquor at airports, metro and railway stations, and cruise ships was cleared.

In a post in Hindi on X, Yadav said, "Is this the only way left for the Uttar Pradesh BJP government to create a USD 1 trillion economy, by selling liquor at railway and metro stations, and cruise ships."

प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों,



उप्र भाजपा सरकार के पास 1 ट्रिलियन की अर्थव्यवस्था बनाने के लिए क्या यही एक रास्ता बचा है कि शराब रेलवे, मेट्रो स्टेशन व क्रूज़ पर बेची जाए। इसका मतलब ये हुआ कि लाखों-करोड़ों के निवेश के जो भी दावे किए गए थे, वो सब झूठे साबित हुए हैं, तभी तो सरकार ऐसे… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 20, 2023

"It means that all the claims of investment worth crores of rupees are false and this is why the government is adopting such unethical means (to earn revenue). Today liquor is being sold, tomorrow other intoxicants will be sold in public places.

"If the BJP thinks liquor consumption is so good then it should start selling it from their offices but do not make public places centres of anarchy and crime," he added.

Yadav said alcohol consumption and crime are related and the people of Uttar Pradesh will remove the BJP from power in the next elections because of its decision that will "ruin" families.

"Women and children know how alcohol causes violence whether it's domestic or in public places. Alcohol can also prove fatal for youths. To protest against this decision, the women and youth of Uttar Pradesh will remove the BJP from power," he said.

"There is a deep relation between alcohol and crime... The government should not ruin families with such decisions," he added.