Akhilesh slams UP govt for 'sidelining' boatmen at Maha Kumbh, minister Nand Gopal Gupta hits back

Lucknow, Jan 13 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Monday targeted the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, claiming boatmen were sidelined at the Maha Kumbh with state minister Nand Gopal Gupta dismissing the charge as "baseless".

Sharing a video clip of a foreign news outlet's report on social media, the SP chief criticised the Adityanath government's "treatment" of boatmen in Prayagraj, claiming their concerns were overlooked despite them playing a central role during the Maha Kumbh that went underway on Monday.

In a post on X, Akhilesh Yadav alleged, "Those who guide the world to its destination have been sidelined by the BJP government. The boatmen, whose lives and livelihoods revolve around rowing boats, are now questioning the government: In these circumstances, where will we find our shelter?" He used the hashtag #Prayagraj_Navik_Hadtal to underline the issue. The SP chief's claims could not be immediately verified.

Azad Samaj Party (K) leader and Lok Sabha MP Chandra Shekhar Aazad joined the critique on social media, questioning the government's priorities. He noted that if the state government is capable of making grand arrangements for the Maha Kumbh in record time, why doesn't the same efficiency apply to pressing concerns like health, education, employment, and social uplift of farmers, Dalits, and tribals? Responding to the allegations, UP Industrial Development Minister and BJP leader Nand Gopal Gupta, said "When the whole world is experiencing the magnificence of Indian culture, tradition, and spirituality through the Maha Kumbh, people like Akhilesh Yadav choose to spread rumours and lies. This is proof of their intent to tarnish Uttar Pradesh's image." "The double-engine government has implemented several measures for the boatmen, such as painting their boats attractively, providing life-saving training, and creating streamlined boat traffic facilities in the Sangam area. But for those spreading baseless lies, truth and facts hold no relevance," he told PTI.

Hailing the Maha Kumbh as an "extraordinary, unforgettable, and unparalleled event" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, Gupta said, "This grand event is ready to welcome every pilgrim from across the world. Those seeking to disrupt or question its success will find nothing and will be disappointed." PTI KIS NSD NSD