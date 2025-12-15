Akhilesh slams UP govt over alleged police excesses on protesting aspirants in Prayagraj

Lucknow, Dec 15 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday condemned the "inhuman treatment and misconduct" meted out to students and youths protesting in Prayagraj against alleged corruption at the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was displaying "arrogance of power" by resorting to lathi-charge, assault and alleged acts of humiliation, including pulling hair, against unemployed youths who were raising issues related to examinations and recruitment, the SP chief said in a statement.

He said students and educated youths did not want to fight but were only demanding a transparent and fair recruitment process.

"We stand with competitive exam aspirants as their moral strength," the SP chief said, while pressing for a "Special Investigation Report (SIR)" into allegations of a flawed examination system and corrupt selection process in the UPPSC.

Yadav alleged that the BJP would never be forgiven by the youth for what he described as barbaric behaviour. "Jobs are not on the BJP's agenda. When the BJP goes, jobs will come," he said.

Accusing the ruling party of betraying students and youths, Yadav said the BJP had made false promises about employment and failed to fulfil them. He further alleged that corruption was at its peak under the present government, claiming that every department was plagued by graft and loot.

Yadav also posted a video of police action against students.

The UPPSC aspirants, during their protest in Prayagraj on Monday, demanded making the cut-off percentage for all categories, received marks and answer sheets of various examinations public. PTI ABN ABN AMJ AMJ