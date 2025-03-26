Akhilesh slams UP govt over attack on SP MP's house in Agra

Lucknow, Mar 26 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over its claims of "zero tolerance" against crime, following an attack on the house of SP's Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman in Agra.

Taking to X, Yadav questioned Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's authority, alleging that despite his presence in Agra, Karni Sena activists vandalised the MP's residence.

"When a violent attack on a PDA MP's house cannot be stopped even in the presence of the chief minister, then 'zero tolerance' is bound to become zero," Yadav wrote.

By PDA, Yadav referred to Pichhde (OBCs), Dalits, and Alpsankhyak (minorities), a term he frequently uses to describe his party's voter base.

He also described Adityanath as "outgoing CM".

Yadav further mocked the government's use of AI technology, which was recently highlighted during the Maha Kumbh to estimate the number of pilgrims through AI-enabled cameras.

"If the CM is still in charge, he should take immediate action and use AI to identify and punish the culprits. Otherwise, it will be assumed that this attack on a PDA MP happened with his approval," he wrote, condemning the incident.

The attack took place while CM Adityanath was in Agra for an event marking the eighth anniversary of his government. However, no official statement has been made by senior police officials regarding the incident so far. PTI KIS MNK MNK