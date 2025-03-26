Akhilesh slams UP govt over corruption

Lucknow/Kannauj (UP), Mar 26 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of alleged corruption involving a senior official.

Though Yadav did not name any official, his obvious reference was to IAS officer Abhishek Prakash who was recently suspended. Prakash was the chief executive officer of Invest UP and charges of corruption were made against him in connection with clearing a solar project.

Speaking to reporters in Kannauj, Yadav said that this is the "first time in history" that Uttar Pradesh Police has to "search for" an IAS officer.

On March 23, the former chief minister had said there are reports that an IAS officer, against whom serious corruption allegations exist, is "hiding". "This raises serious questions about the so-called ‘zero tolerance’ policy of the government," he had said.

According to a statement from the state government, Nikant Jain, a middleman allegedly involved in the case, was arrested in Lucknow, and a case was registered against him.

Prakash, a 2006-batch IAS officer, was suspended after an investor in the solar industry filed a complaint accusing Jain of demanding a commission to facilitate approvals for projects.

Though Prakash's name is not mentioned in the FIR, his role has come under scrutiny, leading to his suspension. A senior government official confirmed that Prakash's involvement is being investigated.

Before his appointment as the CEO of Invest UP, Prakash served as the vice chairman of the Lucknow Development Authority and also held the position of district magistrate in multiple districts, including Lucknow, during 2019-2022. He also served as special secretary in the health and home departments. PTI COR CDN KVK KVK