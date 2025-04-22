Akhilesh symbol of divisive politics, pushed to margins by people: UP minister Asim Arun

Lucknow, Apr 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun on Tuesday described Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as "a symbol of divisive politics" who has been pushed to the margins by the people.

The BJP leader claimed the opposition party's "sudden concern" for the Dalits surfaced after its drubbing in the polls and accused Yadav of going "great lengths" to humiliate Dalits and disrespect the marginalised group's icons during his tenure as chief minister.

This very mindset led to his political downfall, claimed Arun, the minister of state (independent charge) for social welfare, scheduled caste and tribal welfare. "The public has completely rejected such politics, pushing him to the margins." He further alleged that most Samajwadi Party leaders had been instructed to strengthen social stratification. "But the people of Uttar Pradesh are now alert and aware of such machinations," Arun said.

Quoting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "Batoge toh katoge, ek rahoge, to safe rahoge" (division leads to defeat and stay united to stay safe) slogan, he said, "This government believes in inclusive governance." Arun accused Yadav of rechristening districts and institutions named after Dalit icons when he was the chief minister from 2012 to 2017.

"Names like Bhim Nagar, Mahamaya Nagar, Jyotiba Phule, Sant Ravidas, and even Lord Buddha's mother Mahamaya were removed. Is this respect? No, this is an insult to social consciousness," the minister said.

The former IPS officer, who resigned ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, referred to his experience in the elite police service to say, "During the Samajwadi Party regime, officers belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were denied postings at police stations and tehsils, in violation of rules." In contrast, postings under the Adityanath dispensation are made based on merit, he said. "The incompetent ones face action." Arun said that under the BJP's rule, Uttar Pradesh witnessed record progress in scholarship distribution.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, scholarships worth over Rs 4,000 crore have been distributed this year, benefiting 56 lakh students. In contrast, the Samajwadi Party government covered only 34 lakh students, and scholarship scams were rampant," he said.

He claimed that the Akhilesh Yadav government had halted student scholarships, sensing defeat in the 2017 polls.

"However, after Yogi Adityanath assumed the chief minister's office, he ensured continuity of scholarship by releasing funds for two financial years in one go," the Uttar Pradesh minister said.

Arun was dismissive of Akhilesh Yadav claiming credit for initiating the Kanpur Metro Rail project and said, "He is under the illusion that every development initiative started with him." "The truth is that the Adityanath government has mobilised resources transparently, whether through GST collection or mining. People now pay taxes honestly, enabling projects to move forward," he said.

Arun expressed confidence in the BJP's future electoral prospects.

"People gave us a historic mandate in 2017 and again in 2022. We are confident of similar support in the upcoming elections. Rule of law prevails in the state, drinking water is reaching every household, government schools are improving, and the remaining gaps are being systematically filled up," Arun added. PTI NAV NSD NSD