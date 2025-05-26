Akhilesh takes dig at UP minister's 'garbage-to-gold' remark

Lucknow, May 27 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh minister Dharampal Singh who was on the receiving end of a lot of reactions for his remark that a machine capable of converting "garbage into gold" would soon be installed in Meerut.

Attaching a video clip of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Singh's statement in a post on X, Yadav said Singh should focus on operationalising a milk plant in Kannauj before making such claims.

In a longer video, however, Singh appears to be referring to turning garbage into manure. His comment, however, quickly went viral on social media, drawing criticism and ridicule from opposition leaders and others alike.

Posting on X, Yadav quipped, "I request UP's dairy minister to first operationalise the already-built cow milk plant in Kannauj and ensure some income for dairy farmers before talking about machines that convert garbage into gold." "It seems there's an ongoing competition in the BJP to make far-fetched claims," he added.

Suggesting that Singh's remarks were a veiled admission of corruption, Yadav further wrote, "Perhaps the minister means that BJP's corruption has grown to such an extent that they now plan to earn commission even from garbage disposal contracts. Even he knows the literal meaning of his words can't be true. He's speaking in code." "For speaking about dishonesty in such a refined manner, both he and his leader deserve congratulations. All of Uttar Pradesh is blessed to hear such ideas," the SP chief said with sarcasm.

In the video, the minister is seen telling news channel Bharat Samachar in Hindi that work is underway in Meerut to install a machine that could turn "kooda" (garbage) from drains into "kanchan" (wealth) or "sona" (gold).

In response to a follow up, Singh said the garbage that are taken out will be "turned into manure and other things" and "create wealth from it". PTI KIS SKY SKY