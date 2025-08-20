Akhilesh targets BJP over fertiliser 'shortage'; Ayodhya DM denies lathi-charge on farmers

Lucknow, Aug 19 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed that Uttar Pradesh was suffering from a deepening fertiliser crisis and accused the BJP government of failing farmers.

He posted on X a 31-second clip showing police personnel, wielding batons, controlling a crowd. Along with the clip, he wrote, "It is said... such a BJP-ruled 'kalyug' would come... farmers would face batons... fertiliser crisis would worsen." The clip, circulated as a claim of a lathi-charge on farmers in Ayodhya, prompted District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde to issue a clarification dismissing the claims.

"The video is from Monday, but there was absolutely no lathi-charge. Some people tried to break the queue due to a heavy rush. Police only acted mildly to maintain discipline. The situation remained normal and farmers faced no difficulty," Funde said.

He said the state government was ensuring adequate fertiliser supply across the district.

"So far, 43,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser have been distributed in Ayodhya -- higher than last year. By the end of September, the figure will surpass last year’s record," the officer said.

Funde added that sufficient stock has been provided to cooperative societies and private outlets, with a token system in place to prevent crowding.

“Distribution is strictly token-based. So no farmer has to wait longer than necessary. Extra staff have also been deployed at centres," he noted.

Reiterating the state government's commitment to farmer welfare, Funde said the administration is prioritising fertiliser supply, electricity and irrigation.

"Farmers should not believe rumours. In case of any real issue at a distribution point, they should immediately contact the local tehsildar, SDM or agriculture officials," he said, adding that the administration is fully alert to protect farmers' interests. PTI ABN ABN NSD NSD