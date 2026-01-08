Akhilesh urges PDA voters to guard against deletion of names from electoral rolls

Lucknow, Jan 8 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday appealed to every voter and ‘PDA Prahari’ to remain vigilant and ensure that no conspiracy to delete the votes of the PDA community succeeds.

Yadav coined the acronym PDA in June 2023, which stands for 'Pichhde' (backward classes), Dalits and 'Alpsankhyak' (minorities).

In a post on X, he said that despite the efforts of 'PDA Praharis', crores of votes of the PDA community had already been deleted.

He called upon party workers to carry out intensive verification at every booth with the resolve that “not a single vote should be deleted, not a single vote should be reduced”.

The SP has appointed ''PDA Praharis'' in all districts to ensure that the votes of PDA remain intact in the voters' list. Yadav said voters must be made aware of the importance of having their names on the electoral rolls, warning that the absence of a name could be misused in the future.

He said that the BJP government could bring “draconian laws” using voter lists as a basis to deny citizens various rights and entitlements.

Yadav claimed that the deletion of names from voter lists could be used to question citizens’ access to ration cards, government schemes, caste certificates, reservations, bank accounts, property records, PAN cards, Ayushman cards, essential supplies, and even ownership of land and houses.

“Consider your name on the voter list as proof of your citizenship. Treat the voter ID as your citizen ID,” he said, alleging that a “land-hungry BJP government” could frame laws to snatch away people’s rights, wealth and property.

Accusing the BJP of manipulating elections, Yadav said that a party which could facilitate uncontested elections could go to any extent, including deletion of votes, to win polls.

He also alleged that corruption and grabbing of water, forests and land were part of the BJP’s hidden agenda.

The SP chief urged members of the PDA community to treat his message as a warning. He appealed to get their votes registered, protect their citizenship and vote against the BJP to form a “PDA government”.

He further said that safeguarding one’s vote also meant protecting the Constitution, reservations and jobs, cautioning that the poor, exploited and marginalised suffer the most in the end.

"Make your vote, save your future," Yadav said in his post.